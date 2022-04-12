UK probing claims of Russian chemical attack on Mariupol

LONDON: Britain is trying to verify reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in an attack on the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, London's top diplomat said on Monday (Apr 11).

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wrote on Twitter.

"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account."

Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush said Russia had used an "unknown substance" in Mariupol and that people were suffering from respiratory failure. "Most likely chem weapons," she tweeted.