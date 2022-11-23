UK to send helicopters to Ukraine for 'first' time

LONDON: Britain is to send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since Russia's invasion, the defence ministry in London said on Wednesday (Nov 23).

Ten crews of Ukrainian service personnel and engineers underwent a six-week training programme in the United Kingdom, as part of the "first helicopter capability the UK has donated to Ukraine", the ministry said.

In addition to the three former British military Sea King helicopters, the first of which has already arrived, the UK will also supply an additional 10,000 artillery rounds.

"Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. These additional artillery rounds will help Ukraine to secure the land it has reclaimed from Russia in recent weeks," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.