Guterres enters final UN General Assembly with legacy shaped by a more divided world

A MORE DIVIDED WORLD

Guterres took office in 2017 at a very different moment for international diplomacy.

“There was a sense that multilateralism was in a good place, and that major powers and states around the world were invested in international cooperation and multilateralism,” said Daniel Forti, head of UN affairs at the International Crisis Group, an independent non-profit organisation.

Guterres was elected with the expectation that “the UN and the current world order would remain on that trajectory”, he added.

Instead, Guterres’ decade in office has been dominated by conflict and growing rivalry among the world’s major powers.

He inherited conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya, while new wars erupted during his tenure in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, among other places.

Tensions between the United States and China intensified, including over trade and technology, while major international agreements came under strain.

In Asia, Guterres also faced crises ranging from Myanmar’s civil war and North Korea’s nuclear programme to growing maritime tensions in the South China Sea.

Those divisions have been particularly visible at the UN Security Council.

Seven draft resolutions were vetoed in 2024, the highest annual number since 1986, underscoring the difficulties confronting the UN body charged with maintaining international peace and security.

“It exposes the limits of the UN at a moment when its five major powers are not working in concert or have completely different visions of what they want from international cooperation and how they engage with each other,” Forti said.