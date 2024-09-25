'The UN has betrayed us': Israeli ambassador

GENEVA: Israel's new UN ambassador accused the global body of pummelling his nation with unfair and disproportionate criticism since the Oct 7 onslaught, leaving the country feeling betrayed.

Israel has for decades accused various UN bodies of bias against it – something they deny.

"We feel that the UN has betrayed Israel," Israel's ambassador Daniel Meron told AFP in an interview on Tuesday (Sep 23) as the fighting with Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon's Hezbollah has increased fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Meron said his country had long been striving "to find a way to work with the UN, despite our ongoing criticism".

"We would have wanted to continue that," he said, but now "we don't have any trust anymore in the UN".

Everything changed, Meron said, after Hamas's unprecedented Oct 7 attack on Israel that triggered the deadly campaign in Gaza, alongside escalating strikes with Hezbollah that threaten to unleash all-out war in Lebanon.

UN-linked courts, councils, agencies and staff have accused Israel of using disproportionate force in its retaliatory operation in Gaza, including charges of "war crimes" and "genocide".

But Meron, who took over in July as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, maintained there had been far less condemnation of Hamas's "barbaric" actions.

He slammed the "moral equivalence" drawn between Israel and "a terror organisation".

The UN, he said, "has betrayed Israel and at the worst time, the worst event that has happened to the State of Israel since its inception in 1948".