At UN for last time, Biden seeks to calm Mideast tension

CHALLENGES FOR NEXT US PRESIDENT

Biden's UN speech is the centrepiece event of a two-day visit to New York that includes a climate speech later on Tuesday and a meeting on Wednesday with To Lam, the president of Vietnam.



Biden has been eager to deepen relations with the strategic Southeast Asian country and manufacturing hub to counter Russia and China, with which Vietnam also retains ties.



Ukraine and Russia, Gaza, Iran and China all figure to linger on as challenges for the next president, whether Biden's successor is his vice president, Kamala Harris, a Democrat, or former President Donald Trump, a Republican.



Harris' approach to foreign policy is much like Biden's. However, she has struck a tougher tone on the tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip devastated by Israeli assaults.