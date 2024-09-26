UN chief raises alarm over Sudan 'escalation' to army leader

UNITED STATES: United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres voiced concern on Wednesday (Sep 25) over "escalation" in Sudan's conflict to the country's army chief when they met on the sidelines of a diplomatic gathering in New York.

Sudan has been high on the agenda at the UN's centerpiece meeting this week, with the dire humanitarian situation and refugee crisis dominating discussions on the war that broke out in April last year.

The conflict between two rival generals - the head of the army, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - has so far displaced more than 10 million people, a fifth of Sudan's population, both within the country and across borders.

"People in Sudan have endured 17 months of hell, and the suffering continues to grow," said the UN's top relief official Joyce Msuya.

The United States, European Union, France and Germany in a joint statement after talks among their ministers urged an immediate ceasefire and negotiations, and voiced alarm over foreign interference.

All foreign powers should "refrain from providing military support to the warring parties," they said after broader talks that included the United Arab Emirates, widely considered the top backer of the RSF.

A UN-backed assessment has warned of the risk of widespread famine in Sudan on a scale not seen anywhere in the world in decades.

"The secretary-general expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Sudan, which continues to have a devastating impact on the Sudanese civilians and risks a regional spillover," said a UN readout of Guterres's meeting with General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

