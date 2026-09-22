UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used his final address to the General Assembly on Tuesday (Sep 22) to urge world leaders to regulate artificial intelligence, end wars, focus on climate change and overhaul UN institutions he warned are struggling to confront mounting global challenges.

The former Portuguese prime minister, whose second five-year term ends on Dec 31, reiterated his calls for global oversight of AI risks, just as the UN's 15-member Security Council prepares to host AI leaders for a briefing on the powerful technology.

Guterres also reflected on the gridlock within the organisation, as nearly 130 world leaders gathered in New York, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and others - including leaders from South Africa, India and Germany - skipped the diplomatic meeting.

Delegates responded with sustained applause when Guterres defended a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, demanded that "polluters must pay" for climate change and pressed for reforms to international institutions, causes he has championed throughout his decade leading the United Nations.

The address capped a decade-long tenure in which Guterres sought to position the UN as a mediator in conflicts and a forum for governing emerging technologies, even as major powers increasingly bypassed the organisation and Washington slashed its funding.

"Those countries leading this technological revolution must share information on emerging safety risks, cooperate on testing and evaluation - and work towards common safeguards that protect us all," Guterres told the assembly.

He called on the leaders gathered in New York to "advance the conditions for the responsible pacing of AI and the additional safeguards needed to address risks" and to "work towards a multilateral AI risk management framework, supported by credible and independent oversight".

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Washington had proposed a new AI safety notification mechanism for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi to consider at their summit this week. The proposal emerged from talks on establishing a US-China AI dialogue and would cover AI-related incidents with national security implications.