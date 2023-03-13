UN, Russia in Ukraine grain deal talks

GENEVA: The United Nations and Russia began talks on Monday (Mar 13) on renewing the Ukraine grain export deal, which has helped ease the global food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffith did not comment to reporters as he arrived for the talks at the Palais des Nations UN headquarters in Geneva, nor did Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD.

The Russian mission in Geneva confirmed to AFP that the talks had started.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships until a deal signed in July allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.

More than 24.1 million tonnes have been exported under the UN and Turkey-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), according to the UN.