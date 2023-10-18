UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Gaza conflict

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council will now vote on Wednesday (Oct 18) on a Brazilian-drafted resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

The council is then expected to discuss - at the request of the United Arab Emirates and Russia - a Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday, diplomats said.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour blamed Israeli forces for the "massacre" at the hospital, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan issued a statement accusing the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group of responsibility.

Islamic Jihad has denied the allegations. Reuters could not independently verify who was responsible for the blast.

The 15-member council had initially been due to vote on Monday on the Brazilian draft, but it was postponed 24 hours to allow more time to negotiate.

The United States then pushed for a further delay as President Joe Biden visits Israel on Wednesday.

It was unclear if the United States, a veto-power who traditionally shields its ally Israel from any Security Council action, would allow the resolution to pass. The draft text also urges Israel - without naming it - to rescind its order for Gaza civilians to move to the south of the Palestinian enclave.