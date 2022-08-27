UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations member states ended two weeks of negotiations on Friday (Aug 26) without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.

After 15 years, including four prior formal sessions, negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding text to address the multitude of issues facing international waters - a zone that encompasses almost half the planet.

"Although we did make excellent progress, we still do need a little bit more time to progress towards the finish line," said conference chair Rena Lee.

It will now be up to the UN General Assembly to resume the fifth session at a date still to be determined.

Many had hoped the session, which began on Aug 15 at the UN headquarters in New York, would be the last and yield a final text on "the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction", or BBNJ for short.