United Nations to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly will open debate on Monday (Oct 10) on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation.

The decision to bring the matter before the UN, where the 193 UN members have one vote each - and where no one wields veto power - was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting on Sep 30 to block a similar proposal.

"It's extremely important," said the UN's European Union ambassador Olof Skoog, who drafted the text in cooperation with Ukraine and other countries.

"Unless the UN system and the international community through the General Assembly react to this kind of illegal attempt, then we would be in a very, very bad place," the Swedish diplomat told reporters.

A vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday. A failure by the UN to act would give "carte blanche to other countries to do likewise or to give recognition to what Russia has done", he added.

A draft of the resolution seen by AFP condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following "so-called referendums", and it stresses that these actions have "no validity under international law".

It calls on all states, international organisations and agencies not to recognise the annexations, and demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.