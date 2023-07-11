Global goals on fighting poverty, inequality 'in peril': UN

UNITED NATIONS: The goals the world set to ease extreme poverty, improve access to drinking water and take steps toward sustainable development for all humanity are "in peril", the United Nations has said in a report published on Monday (Jul 10).

"Unless we act now, the 2030 Agenda could become an epitaph for a world that might have been," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns in a preamble to a report assessing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

In 2015, UN member states adopted 17 goals intended to build a better, more sustainable future for the entire globe by the end of this decade.

"But halfway to 2030, that promise is in peril", the report says, with more than half the world likely to be left behind.

The sustainable development goals are "disappearing in the rear-view mirror".

Experts assessed 140 target areas established under the Sustainable Development Goals, ranging from access to health care and the fight against climate change to combating inequality and levelling access to energy, the report notes.

On more than 30 per cent of the targets, either no progress has been reported or even regression has been noted since 2015, and moderate or severe deviation from the desired trajectory has been seen in about half of them.

For example, the COVID-19 pandemic ended a downward trend in extreme poverty, defined as living on less than US$2.15 a day.

But at the current rate, 575 million people will still be living in such conditions in 2030, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa. That is down 30 per cent since 2015, but far from the hoped-for eradication, the report says.

"Shockingly, the world is back at hunger levels not seen since 2005," the report says.

Around one in three people (2.3 billion) faced moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021, and child malnutrition is still a "global concern", it notes.

"Approximately 1.1 billion people currently live in slums or slum-like conditions in cities, with two billion more expected in the next 30 years," it says.