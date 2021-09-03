Logo
US shipped more than two million COVID-19 doses to Kenya and Ghana
US shipped more than two million COVID-19 doses to Kenya and Ghana

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Jan 29, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)

03 Sep 2021 10:26AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 10:26AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday (Sep 2) shipped more than two million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Kenya and Ghana on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution programme, a White House official said.

The United States sent 880,320 doses to Kenya, bringing the total number of doses sent to the African country to just over 1.76 million, the official said. It sent 1,229,620 doses to Ghana, the first shipment to the country.

Thursday's shipments were the latest installments in a US vaccine diplomacy push that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries.

The doses are being delivered through COVAX, jointly run by the World Health Organisation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

Africa has lagged sharply behind other regions in vaccinating its citizens, with most countries reporting single-digit vaccination rates, compared with much higher double-digit rates in advanced economies such as the United States.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

COVID-19 United States COVAX

