‘The division has always been here’: Parts of US state of Oregon seek to join Idaho

OREGON: For Oregon resident Matt McCaw, the big question is not why his state should remain as it is – but rather, why it will not be formally divided.

The executive director of the “Greater Idaho” movement has been organising county referendums to demonstrate support for redrawing America’s map.

McCaw’s group, which began in 2020, aims to separate Democrats in the west from Republicans in the east.

It has been campaigning to draw a new border line down the middle of the Pacific Northwestern state to merge the Republican half with its conservative neighbouring state Idaho.

According to the group, the two sides of Oregon are wildly different in all aspects from landscapes to lifestyles, reinforcing their ideological differences.