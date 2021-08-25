Why is Aug 31 the date for the US pullout from Afghanistan?

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Tuesday (Aug 24) that he aims to have all US forces out of Afghanistan by Aug 31, ending a massive two-week airlift from the country at the risk of leaving potential evacuees behind.

HOW WAS AUG 31 SET?

Former president Donald Trump set an agreement with the Taliban insurgents in February 2020 that all US forces would withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1 this year.

Biden ordered a review when he came into office in January. On Apr 14 he announced a four-month postponement of Trump's deadline, saying US and NATO troops "will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of that heinous attack on Sep 11."

The focus was to evacuate the remaining 2,500 US troops, several thousand NATO soldiers, and some 16,000 civilian contractors who remained in the country.

Critics said the conjunction of the US pullout and commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack might not look good.

In early July, Biden set an earlier, more precise final day.

"Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug 31," he said.

WHAT WAS THE PROBLEM?

Washington also wanted to give the Afghan government more time to organize its fight against the Taliban, including handing over previously US-controlled bases and equipment to Afghan forces.

Washington and NATO partners expected that Afghan forces would be able to slow, if not stop, the Taliban campaign against them. US intelligence said that government forces should be able to hold on at least six months after the US departure.