'When ASEAN is prosperous, the world is better off’: US envoy on building closer ties with the regional bloc

“So that way, they can find solutions to challenges that we all collectively face and also find ways in which we can tackle the opportunities that present themselves for all of us. And importantly, that engagement from our view should start at the top.”

ASEAN AT THE HEART OF US’ INDO-PACIFIC STRATEGY

US President Joe Biden had said ASEAN is “the heart” of his administration's Indo-Pacific strategy.



“Southeast Asia is absolutely critical to the US Indo-Pacific strategy,” said Mr Abraham of the region’s importance.



“We think ASEAN has an incredibly important role to play in the regional architecture and we think that when ASEAN is prosperous and independent, we're all better off. The region's better off, the world is better off.”