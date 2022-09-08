Logo
US top diplomat Blinken visits Ukraine, to announce new military financing
World

US top diplomat Blinken visits Ukraine, to announce new military financing

File photo of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking during a news conference about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the State Department in Washington, US, Mar 17, 2022. (Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters)

08 Sep 2022 07:19PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 07:19PM)
RZESZOW, Poland: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Thursday (Sep 8) and will announce US$2 billion in new foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 other countries at risk of future Russian aggression, State Department officials said.

Blinken’s visit comes as Ukraine reported positive progress in its effort to retake territory seized by Russia near Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.

A State Department official, who did not specify the other countries or how much would go to Ukraine, said the Biden administration was notifying the US Congress of its intent to make the funding available for long-term investments.

The latest announcements of military aid brings the total US security assistance to Ukraine to US$15.2 billion since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the official said.

Biden also approved a separate US$675 million in weapons to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier on Thursday as ministers met in Germany to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine long-term in countering Russia's Feb 24 invasion.

Source: Reuters/ng

