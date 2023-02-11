US adds six China entities tied to balloon programme to blacklist

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said Friday (Feb 10) it has blacklisted six Chinese entities for supporting Beijing's military modernisation efforts, particularly relating to aerospace programmes including airships and balloons.

The move came a day after US lawmakers unanimously denounced China's use of a suspected spy balloon that flew over North America last week.

The balloon's days-long flyover from Alaska to South Carolina captured the attention of regular Americans and officials, before the US military shot it down off the country's east coast Saturday.

Companies added to the so-called Entity List are restricted from obtaining US items and technologies without government authorisation.