US-China ties no longer in freefall after Blinken’s visit, but can the rival powers fix deep differences?

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s long-delayed visit to China - including a brief meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping - has stopped strained ties from plunging further, but analysts are doubtful whether the rival powers can mend their deep divide.

Both countries had played down prospects for breakthroughs, with Mr Blinken saying that his more than 11 hours of talks over the two-day trip were more about restoring dialogue.

On Monday (Jun 19), Mr Xi received Mr Blinken in the Great Hall of the People and said the two countries had "made progress and reached agreement" on unspecified issues.

While Mr Blinken’s visit, the first by a US Secretary of State to China in five years, can be labelled as a diplomatic achievement, it is still too early to be optimistic, said observers.