US adds six China entities tied to balloon programme to export blacklist

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said Friday (Feb 10) it has blacklisted six Chinese entities for supporting Beijing's military modernisation efforts, particularly relating to aerospace programmes including airships and balloons.

The move came a day after US lawmakers unanimously denounced China's use of a suspected spy balloon that flew over North America last week.

The balloon's days-long flyover from Alaska to South Carolina captured the attention of regular Americans and officials, before the US military shot it down off the country's east coast Saturday.

Companies added to the so-called Entity List are restricted from obtaining US items and technologies without government authorisation.

Both US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have used the list to punish Chinese companies viewed as a threat to national security and keep Beijing from advancing militarily.

"The (People's Republic of China's) use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens US national security," said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez in a statement on Friday.

"Today's action makes clear that entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing US technologies," he added.

In a document, the US Commerce Department said China's military is utilising high-altitude balloons "for intelligence and reconnaissance activities", adding that this was contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.