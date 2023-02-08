As jets closed in on China balloon, hobbyists were listening

WASHINGTON: The extraordinary scene of United States fighter jets getting ready to strike a Chinese balloon had many people along the Carolina coast straining their necks and pointing their smartphones to the sky to capture the moment of impact.

But a group of aviation enthusiasts was, instead, intently scanning radio frequencies for the exchanges between the pilots that would follow, as, Huntress, North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) eastern air defence sector controller, tracked the exact distance as two Air Force F-22 fighter jets closed in on the target.

The pilots had to balance striking the balloon when it was at least 10km off shore - the distance NASA had advised the military allow to keep debris from falling on land - with ensuring it was still in US territorial airspace.

“Five miles offshore,” Huntress advises in a transmission that was captured by aviation hobbyist Ken Harrell, in a recording that was authenticated by NORAD.

“Frank One is switches hot," the first F-22 reports. The call sign “Frank” was given to both aircraft to honour 2nd Lt Frank Luke, who earned the Medal of Honor in World War I for downing multiple balloons and aircraft.

“Frank Two is switches hot," the second F-22 radios in.

When Huntress calls out that the balloon is exactly six nautical miles out, Frank One takes the shot.

“The balloon is completely destroyed!” radios an F-15 fighter jet that also took part in the mission, advising quickly that “there appears to be metal chaff clouds … It’s definitely metal breaking apart”.