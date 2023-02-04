Chinese balloon advanced, hard to shoot down: US expert

WASHINGTON: The first Chinese surveillance balloon that the Pentagon found flying over sensitive US ballistic missile sites may be guided by advanced artificial intelligence technology, a US expert said Friday (Feb 3).

A second Chinese surveillance balloon was later spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon said, without specifying its exact location.

William Kim, a specialist in surveillance balloons at the Marathon Initiative think tank in Washington, told AFP that balloons are a valuable means of observation that are difficult to shoot down.

GUIDED BY AI?

Kim said the first Chinese balloon looked like a normal weather balloon but with distinct characteristics.

It has a quite large, visible "payload" - the electronics for guidance and collecting information, powered by large solar panels.

And it appears to have advanced steering technologies that the US military hasn't yet put in the air.