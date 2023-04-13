More Americans see China as an enemy, most think Beijing not contributing to global peace: Survey

SINGAPORE: An increasing number of Americans see China as an enemy of the United States, according to a survey released on Wednesday (Apr 12).

The American think-tank Pew Research Center interviewed 3,576 US adults in late March, to gauge their views on China.

When asked to label China as either a competitor, enemy or partner of their country, four in 10 - 38 per cent - said "enemy". This was up from 25 per cent a year ago and the highest figure since 2021.

Though most of the respondents (52 per cent) viewed China as a competitor, this was a dip of 10 percentage points from 2022.

Only 6 per cent see China as a partner of the US.