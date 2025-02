How things stand in China-US trade tensions with Trump 2.0

–

Trump's announcement on Saturday showed his long-threatened tariff hikes were serious and not an opening gambit in negotiations.The mercurial magnate has also tied tariffs to the fate of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok warning of retaliation if a deal cannot be struck to sell it.But Beijing's strong riposte has left little doubt that it will push back against measures it has long viewed as unfair.The Chinese commerce ministry has vowed "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests", without saying what form they will take.It has also said it will take its case against Trump's tariffs to the World Trade Organization, though that is unlikely to bring change in the short term.More immediate is the threat by Beijing's foreign ministry that the duties "will inevitably affect and damage future bilateral cooperation on drug control".That casts a new shadow over counter-narcotics talks that resumed after Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in 2023.A US-China working group later said it would step up regulation of three key fentanyl precursors, though it is not clear how much success has been achieved.