Trump foe Christie launches presidential run

WASHINGTON: Republican former New Jersey governor Chris Christie jumped into the 2024 race for the White House on Tuesday (Jun 6), positioning himself as a political knife-fighter and the only candidate willing to take on frontrunner Donald Trump.

Christie, who filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission before an evening announcement in Manchester, New Hampshire, presents a novel challenge as the only Republican contender so far willing to land genuinely damaging blows on the former president.

The 60-year-old Newark native came sixth in New Hampshire seven years ago and eventually endorsed Trump, serving as a key adviser before the pair fell out over the tycoon's refusal to accept his 2020 election defeat.

At his announcement in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening, Christie depicted Trump as self-obsessed and dishonest.

The former United States president, Christie said "always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong, but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right".