US comic book stars raise money for Ukraine refugees

Like Batman forming the Justice League of superheroes, or Iron Man helping assemble the Avengers, comic book editor Scott Dunbier needed to put together a team of stars.

The call went out and Dunbier quickly signed up the biggest names in the US comic book industry to collaborate on a special anthology to raise money for Ukrainian war refugees.

The result is Comics For Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds - a 96-page book produced by the best writers, artists, colourists, letterers, designers and editors that Dunbier could find.

Proceeds, estimated to reach US$200,000 to US$500,000, will go to Operation USA, a Los Angeles-based disaster relief agency raising money for Ukrainian war refugees. Over five million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russia invaded on Feb 24.

By Wednesday, two days after launching, it had raised US$67,000 on the Zoop crowdfunding site. The publication date remains uncertain, depending on how much is raised through pre-orders after a month, Dunbier said.