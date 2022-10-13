US consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent last month after gaining 0.1 per cent in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2 per cent.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2 per cent after rising 8.3 per cent in August. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1 per cent in June, which was the biggest advance since November 1981.

Despite the continued moderation as supply chains ease and oil prices retreat from the highs seen in the spring, inflation is running way above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Gasoline prices have likely bottomed following last week's decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to cut oil production. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an upside risk to food prices.

Stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market allow the US central bank to maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance for a while. The government last week reported solid job growth in September, with the unemployment rate falling back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent in August.

Financial markets have almost priced in another three-quarters of a percentage point rate increase at the Fed's Nov 1 to Nov 2 policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.