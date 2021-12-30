COVID-19 hospitalisation surge among US children spurs new Omicron concerns

NEW YORK: Within weeks, the Omicron variant has fueled thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalisations among US children, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge.

The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalisations for children between Dec 21 and Dec 27 is up more than 58 per cent nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19 per cent for all age groups, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Fewer than 25 per cent of the 74 million Americans under 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Omicron cases are expected to surge even faster across the United States as schools reopen next week after the winter holiday, experts cautioned.

Doctors say it is too early to determine whether Omicron causes more severe illness in children than other variants of the coronavirus, but that its extremely high transmissibility is one key factor that is driving up hospitalisations.

"It is going to infect more people and it is infecting more people. We've seen numbers go up, we've seen hospitalisations in kids go up," said Dr Jennifer Nayak, an infectious disease expert and paediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

"What we are seeing is that children under five remain unvaccinated so there's still a relatively large population of children who are naive, so they have no preexisting immunity to this virus," said Nayak.