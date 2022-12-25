US deep freeze leaves nearly 2 million without power, thousands of flights canceled

The disruptions also upended daily routines and holiday plans for millions of Americans during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Nearly 2,000 US flights were canceled on Saturday, with total delays tallying 4,000, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. More than 5,000 flights were cancelled on Friday, the flight tracking said.

The American Automobile Association had estimated that 112.7 million people planned to venture 80km or more from home between Friday and Jan 2. But stormy weather heading into the weekend likely ended up keeping many of them at home.

Fatal car accidents around the country left at least 14 dead from weather-related accidents, according to media reports.

Two motorists were killed, and numerous others injured, in a 50-vehicle pileup that shut down the Ohio Turnpike in both directions during a blizzard near Toledo, forcing an evacuation of stranded motorists by bus to keep them from freezing in their cars, officials said.

Three of the deaths were reported in Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear, on Saturday, warned residents to "Stay home, stay safe, stay alive".

"I know it's really hard because it's Christmas Eve. But we're having dozens and dozens of accidents," he said in an online briefing. "It's simply not safe."