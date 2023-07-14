Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, poll finds

About half also say each of the political parties is doing a bad job of upholding democracy, including 47 per cent who say that about Democrats and even more — 56 per cent— about Republicans.

“I don't think either of them is doing a good job just because of the state of the economy — inflation is killing us,” said Michael Brown, a 45-year-old worker's compensation adjuster and father of two in Bristol, Connecticut. “Right now I'm making as much as I ever have, and I'm struggling as much as I ever have.”

A self-described moderate Republican, Brown has seen the US falling short of its democratic promise ever since learning in high school that the Electoral College allows someone to become president while not winning the majority of national votes. But he is especially disappointed with Congress now, seeing its obsessions as not reflective of the people's will.

“They're fighting over something, and it has nothing to do with the economy,” Brown said, singling out the GOP-controlled House's investigation of President Joe Biden's son.

“Hunter Biden — what does that have to do with us?” he asked.

The poll shows 53 per cent of Americans say views of “people like you” are not represented well by the government, with 35 per cent saying they are represented somewhat well and 12 per cent very or extremely well.

About six in 10 Republicans and independents feel like the government is not representing people like them well, compared with about four in 10 Democrats.

Karalyn Kiessling, a researcher at the University of Michigan who participated in the poll, sees troubling signs all around her. A Democrat, she recently moved to a conservative area outside the liberal campus hub of Ann Arbor, and worried that conspiracy theorists who believe former President Donald Trump’s lies that he won the 2020 election would show up as poll watchers.

Her Republican family members no longer identify with the party and are limiting their political engagement.

Kiessling researches the intersection of public health and politics and sees many other ways to participate in a democracy in addition to voting — from being active in a political party to speaking at a local government meeting. But she fears increased partisan nastiness is scaring people away from these crucial outlets.

“I think people are less willing to get involved because it's become more contentious,” Kiessling, 29, said.