Trump to be next US president, completing political comeback four years after losing White House

"WE MADE HISTORY"

As Trump's jubilant supporters cheered and chanted "USA," Trump took to the stage along with his wife Melania and several of his children as he neared the cusp of victory.

"We made history," he said, speaking against a backdrop of Stars and Stripes flags, adding that "we are going to help our country heal".

He also referenced the two assassination attempts he escaped during the campaign, adding: "Many people have told me that God has spared my life for a reason."

Trump was joined at his watch party by key supporters including tech tycoon Elon Musk, the world's richest man. He called the X and Tesla boss a "new star" in a shout-out from the podium.

Polls for weeks had shown a knife-edge race between Harris and the twice-impeached Trump, who would be the oldest ever president at the time of inauguration, the first felon president and only the second in history to serve non-consecutive terms.

Trump also faces sentencing in a criminal case over hush money payments on Nov 26, while the controversy over his unprecedented attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat by Joe Biden still persists.

But in the end, the night was over surprisingly soon.

Trump even appeared to be nearing victory in the popular vote - something he never achieved in his 2016 victory or in 2020.

Harris appeared to have underperformed in key areas, with Trump winning support among Latinos and Black men.

Trump's promises of economic bounty and his dark rhetoric on migrants also appear to have resonated with voters who were tired of Biden and Harris's administration.

US stock futures and US dollar surged and bitcoin hit a record high while most equity markets advanced as traders bet on a victory for Trump.