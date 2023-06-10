Trump took secret docs, put national security at risk: Indictment

WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors unsealed a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 9), accusing the former US president of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defence documents after leaving the White House.

The 76-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took "hundreds" of classified government documents in cardboard boxes to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the 49-page charge sheet said.

Trump kept the files - which included records from the Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency - unsecured at Mar-a-Lago, which regularly hosted large social events involving tens of thousands of guests over time, the indictment said.

On at least two occasions, Trump showed classified documents on US military operations and plans to people not cleared to see them at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, it said.

Trump faces 37 separate counts in the indictment including 31 counts of "willful retention of national defence information" relating to specific documents. A conviction on each count carries up to 10 years in prison.

"We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone," said Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the historic indictment against Trump, the first former US president ever to face federal criminal charges.

"Laws that protect national defence information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced," Smith said, adding that he would seek to ensure that Trump receives a "speedy trial".

Other charges facing the twice-impeached Trump include conspiracy to obstruct justice, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, withholding a document or record, which also carries a prison term of up to 20 years, and making false statements.

Trump's personal aide, Walt Nauta, was named as a co-conspirator, charged with six counts for helping Trump hide documents, which were kept at various locations in Mar-a-Lago, according to the indictment, including a ballroom, a bathroom, Trump's bedroom and a storage room.

"The classified documents Trump stored in the boxes included information regarding defence and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries," the indictment said.