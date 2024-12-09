Trump calls for immediate Ukraine ceasefire, Kyiv and Moscow cite conditions

PARIS: US President-elect Donald Trump called on Sunday (Dec 8) for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end "the madness", prompting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and the Kremlin to list their conditions.

Trump made his comments just hours after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris for their first face-to-face talks since Trump won last month's US election. Trump has vowed to bring about a negotiated end to the conflict, but so far has not provided details.

"Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Kyiv had lost some 400,000 soldiers. "There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin."

"I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The world is waiting!" Trump added, referring to Russian President Putin.