Trump brushes off Yemen chat breach as a 'glitch'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 25) dismissed the accidental addition of a journalist to a group chat about Yemen air strikes as a "glitch" and stood by his top national security team despite the stunning breach.

Trump's administration faces mounting pressure following a report on Monday by The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg about the conversation on the Signal messaging app.

The chat about attacks on Iran-backed Houthi rebels involved some of the administration's most senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Trump, who returned to the office in January, told broadcaster NBC in a phone interview that the breach was "the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one".

The president added that Waltz, his top security official in the White House, "has learned a lesson, and he's a good man".

Goldberg said he had received a connection request from a user identified as Michael Waltz on Signal. Trump said however that "it was one of Michael's people on the phone. A staffer had his number on there".