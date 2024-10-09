Electric vehicle debate revs up among voters in Detroit ahead of US presidential election

DETROIT, Michigan: After spending three decades as an autoworker, Brian Pannebecker believes only one United States presidential candidate can fight for jobs and the manufacturing industry in the country’s “motor city”.

“(Donald) Trump is not exaggerating when he says we’re on the brink of World War III … This is one of the key issues that could trigger World War III,” said the Detroit resident.

Pannebecker founded the "Auto Workers for Trump 2024” group, which began as a countermovement to the United Auto Workers union's endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The group's support of the former president – who is the Republican Party’s candidate – stretches back to the 2016 election, which Trump won.

As campaigning enters the final month before voters head to the ballot box on Nov 5, the country’s electric vehicle industry is emerging as one of the key issues.

Pannebecker believes the nation’s EV manufacturing relies too heavily on Chinese materials, and that dependence could escalate into conflict in the coming years.

“The government is trying to force us into electric vehicles before anybody's ready,” he said, adding the infrastructure is not yet equipped to go completely electric.