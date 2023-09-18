Logo
World

US military asks for help finding its lost F-35 stealth jet
World

US military asks for help finding its lost F-35 stealth jet

US military asks for help finding its lost F-35 stealth jet

US Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic manoeuvres on the second day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India on Feb 14, 2023. (File photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi)

18 Sep 2023 04:45PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2023 04:53PM)
WASHINGTON: A stealth-capable US fighter jet vanished on Sunday (Sep 17) - not from prying eyes but rather from the American military, prompting an unusual call to the public to help locate the missing multimillion-dollar plane.

After what authorities labelled a "mishap", a pilot flying an F-35 in the southern state of South Carolina on Sunday afternoon ejected from the craft.

The pilot survived, but the military was left with an expensive problem: It couldn't find the jet, leading Joint Base Charleston to ask for help from local residents.

"If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center," a post from the base read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Base authorities said they were searching, in coordination with federal aviation regulators, around two lakes north of the city of Charleston.

The planes, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, cost around US$80 million each.

Source: AFP/wk

