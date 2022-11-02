US FCC commissioner to visit Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecommunications

TAIPEI: United States Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr will visit Taiwan this week, the de facto US embassy in Taiwan said on Wednesday (Nov 2), the latest senior official from the country to visit the island.

Carr will meet with "Taiwan interlocutors" to discuss issues including telecommunications and cybersecurity from Nov 2 to Nov 4, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement to Reuters.

Taiwan's foreign ministry declined to comment. Its National Communications Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

China, which claims the island as its own despite strong objections by Taiwan's government, has in the past reacted with anger to such official exchanges between Taipei and Washington.