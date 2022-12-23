Airlines scrap 3,800 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

WASHINGTON: Airlines cancelled more than 3,800 United States flights on Thursday (Dec 22) and Friday, and US passenger railroad Amtrak cancelled some train service, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as a powerful winter storm hit the US.
The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season that could be one of the busiest ever.
More than 2,180 US flights had been cancelled on Thursday and another 1,600 flights for Friday were scrapped, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the winter storm was bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest with major travel disruptions expected in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis-St Paul.
Delta Air Lines, which had cancelled 130 flights on Thursday out of 4,400 and 84 on Friday per FlightAware, warned "additional cancellations will be necessary Friday as the storm continues to impact operations in Detroit and the Northeast".
So far, 24 per cent of departing flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and 37 per cent of flights at Chicago Midway were cancelled on Thursday, while 26 per cent of departing Denver flights had been cancelled.
Amtrak said it was cancelling several dozen scheduled train trips in the Midwest through Christmas because of weather conditions including trains in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and trains between New York and Chicago.
In the seven days ending on Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 16.2 million passengers, slightly below the 16.5 million screened in the same period in 2019.
Last year's holiday period was marred by an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff that forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights.
US airlines, including Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines, said earlier this week they were waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers in a range of affected areas.
American Airlines said on Wednesday it was continuing to monitor the winter storm, which is expected to affect Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports this week, and had cancelled 130 flights as of 4pm ET (5am, Singapore time).
Southwest Airlines had cancelled 833 flights.