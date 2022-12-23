Airlines scrap 3,800 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

WASHINGTON: Airlines cancelled more than 3,800 United States flights on Thursday (Dec 22) and Friday, and US passenger railroad Amtrak cancelled some train service, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as a powerful winter storm hit the US.

The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season that could be one of the busiest ever.

More than 2,180 US flights had been cancelled on Thursday and another 1,600 flights for Friday were scrapped, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the winter storm was bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest with major travel disruptions expected in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis-St Paul.

Delta Air Lines, which had cancelled 130 flights on Thursday out of 4,400 and 84 on Friday per FlightAware, warned "additional cancellations will be necessary Friday as the storm continues to impact operations in Detroit and the Northeast".