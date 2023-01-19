US, German defence ministers meet as differences emerge over tanks for Ukraine

BERLIN: United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will press Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday (Jan 19) to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, US officials said, as the two countries remained at loggerheads over the issue.

Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defence against Russia if the US agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters.

But US officials publicly and privately insist that Washington has no plans to send US-made tanks to Ukraine for now, arguing that they would be too difficult for Kyiv to maintain and would require a huge logistical effort to simply run.

"The secretary (of defence) will be pressing the Germans on this," one senior US defence official said.

The US official said supplying Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks made the most sense as a number of countries already had them and were willing to transfer them quickly.