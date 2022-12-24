US Congress greenlights US$1.7 trillion in government spending

US lawmakers approved a sweeping annual spending package Friday (Dec 23) that includes US$45 billion in Ukraine aid and reforms to election law aimed at avoiding a repeat of last year's assault on the Capitol.

WASHINGTON:

The US$1.7 trillion blueprint passed by senators on Thursday was rubber-stamped by the House of Representatives just hours ahead of a midnight deadline to keep the federal government open - although a damaging holiday season shutdown was never a serious threat.

"This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I'm looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead," President Joe Biden said in a statement welcoming the vote.

Failure to get the package to Biden's desk would have been an embarrassment, days after his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House to argue for the US$44.9 billion emergency military and economic aid proposed as part of the legislation.

But it ultimately enjoyed a smooth passage through the lower chamber, where Democrats have a slim majority for a few more days, until the Republican-led 118th Congress opens for business.

Ten Republicans cast votes in favor to help see the package cross the line by 225 votes to 201.