Millions in US sweat out first extreme heat wave of year

NEW YORK: A potentially life-threatening heat wave enveloped the eastern third of the United States on Monday (Jun 23) impacting nearly 160 million people, with temperatures this week expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius in the New York metropolitan area.

The country's first significant scorching heat of the year triggered health warnings as it arrived over the weekend. Dangerously high temperatures are forecast through Wednesday in Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

"This extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive for New Yorkers," warned Mayor Eric Adams, adding that heat claims the lives of 500 people in this city of eight million each year.

"It's going to be brutal and dangerous if you do not treat it with the understanding that we want you to," he added.

As sweltering heat baked the city, authorities urged seniors, people with health problems and those without air conditioning to stay hydrated and seek help at designated cooling centres such as libraries and recreation facilities.

Heat records tumbled across parts of the US Northeast. In Central Park, known as the lungs of Manhattan, Monday's temperature of 36 degrees Celsius tied a record that has stood since 1888, according to the National Weather Service.

"Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across much of the eastern third of the country (are) affecting nearly 160 million people" across at least 29 states, the NWS reported.

"This level of HeatRisk is known for being rare and/or long duration with little to no overnight relief, and affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," the agency warned.

Meteorologists are describing the intensifying weather pattern as a heat dome, a high-pressure system that traps air and leads to steadily rising thermal readings.

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States, leading to more fatalities than natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes.

For many in the Big Apple, avoiding work in the searing heat was not an option.

"We have to endure it, because otherwise what are we going to survive on?" Manuel, a manual worker repairing a building facade in New York's Harlem neighborhood, told AFP.

"Sometimes we stop because it's a danger. We don't all have the same energy, but you have to endure," he added.

In the Washington Heights neighbourhood, authorities opened several fire hydrants so residents could seek relief with the gushing water.

One of the local heroes was Ronald Marcelin, a 44-year-old air conditioning technician sweating profusely as he repaired a pizzeria's AC unit.

"I'm taking the heat so that everyone else can cool down," Marcelin said with a grin.