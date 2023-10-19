Jordan suspends bid for US House speaker, backs McHenry

WASHINGTON: Hardline conservative Jim Jordan told his fellow Republicans he will suspend his bid to serve as speaker of the US House of Representatives and back Republican Patrick McHenry to fill the role on a temporary basis, lawmakers said on Thursday (Oct 19).

The House has been without a leader for more than two weeks, and Jordan has twice failed to secure the 217 votes needed to claim the speaker's gavel as he has faced opposition from Democrats and more than 20 of his fellow Republicans.

Republican hardliners expressed outrage at the deal. That group had exercised enormous influence in the House through the course of this year, bringing Washington to the edge of default and the brink of a government shutdown in a budget-cutting drive that has had limited success so far.

Asked what he expected as he entered a closed-door meeting with other Republicans, Jordan said only, "I'm not gonna know until I talk to my colleagues."

In that meeting, Jordan said he would not seek a third vote to win the post and instead will back a plan to empower McHenry to hold the post until January, according to several lawmakers.

McHenry, who has served as acting speaker since Kevin McCarthy's ouster on Oct 3, said only, "I've no comment. We're having an active and vigorous conversation."

That option, which Democrats have also said they might support, would allow Congress to get back to work. Democratic President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress this week to approve as much as US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$10 billion for Israel, and funding for US government operations is also due to expire in less than a month.

"I can't believe we're going down this route," Republican Representative Jim Banks said.

AFTERNOON VOTE POSSIBLE

The House could vote on that proposal in the afternoon, said Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said she does not support it.

"Our Republican voters worked very hard to give us our majority. And this conference is broken because Republicans worked with Democrats and put us here," she said.