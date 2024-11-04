Pay rent or feed family? Housing crisis on US voters’ minds as presidential election nears

BALTIMORE: Zakiya Francis faces a tough choice every month: Pay her rent or feed her two young children.

The Baltimore resident, who has a five-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, was evicted twice in the last year. The family lived out of her car until they moved to their current apartment.

She is now confronted with another judgment for failure to pay rent, with the Maryland District Court giving her just a month to find a job and get rental assistance – or potentially face another eviction.

She told CNA that while she secured good jobs in the past, she lost them because she had to prioritise childcare over work.

Hers is a common story across the United States, with the housing crisis becoming a major source of stress as well as a hot-button campaign issue as the presidential election approaches on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Median home prices in the US have risen about 50 per cent in the last five years, according to figures from the National Association of Realtors.

Property prices are now so expensive, relative to salaries, that a quarter of renters are spending more than half their income on just housing and utilities alone.

Rents have increased 19 per cent nationwide in the past five years. Researchers say as many as seven million people a year face eviction, often due to them not being able to afford to pay rent.