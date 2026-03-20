Japan’s Takaichi strengthens US ties, sidesteps pressure in Trump talks: Analysts

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi struck a careful balance in her White House meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 19), sidestepping public pressure over military support in the Middle East while reinforcing the US-Japan alliance, said observers.

Days after urging allies, including Japan, to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, Trump spoke positively about Tokyo's efforts related to the Middle East conflict in vague terms.

He gave little indication of what Japan might contribute to securing the vital waterway, but adopted a more cordial tone with Takaichi than in recent remarks criticising allies for holding back.

“Overall, I think that the meeting went as well as could be expected from the Japanese side,” said Glen S Fukushima, a visiting fellow at Stanford University.

“There was real concern, especially in Japan, that (Trump) would bring up the issue of the Japanese sending military support for the Strait of Hormuz. That didn't really come up,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

“Therefore, Takaichi was able to focus on the importance of the US-Japan alliance, and also the importance of economic security and the cooperation between the two countries.”