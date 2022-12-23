US to approve Ukraine aid including arms after Zelenskyy visit

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers were expected to approve a US$45 billion aid package for Ukraine on Friday (Dec 23), as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington with the promise of Patriot missiles to help fend off Russia's invasion.

The military and economic assistance, part of a wider government spending bill, follows US aid worth about US$50 billion sent to Ukraine this year as well as sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia by the West that include a cap on Russian oil prices.

In response to the cap, Russia may cut oil output by 5 per cent to 7 per cent early next year by halting sales to the countries that support it, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russia said Ukraine acquiring the U.S. Patriot system, announced during Zelenskyy's visit, would not help settle the conflict.

On Friday the Kremlin said "significant progress" had been achieved towards its stated goal of "demilitarising" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies say Moscow is fighting an illegal war of conquest.

Zelenskyy has long sought Patriot missiles to help counter relentless Russian air strikes, which have razed cities towns and villages during 10 months of brutal conflict and knocked out power and water across the country over the past three months.

US officials however say that the single Patriot battery that President Joe Biden earlier said would be supplied to Ukraine would not change the course of the war.

On Thursday, the US Senate approved the US$44.9 billion in new aid for Ukraine as part of a bill funding the US government through Sep 30 that the Democratic-led House of Representatives was set to vote through on Friday.

It is unclear whether US Congressional support to Ukraine will endure after Republicans take a narrow majority in the House of Representatives early next year.