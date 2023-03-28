US states roll out laws to post salary ranges alongside job offers; could help tackle workplace inequality

Advocates told CNA that these laws could help tackle inequality in the workplace.

However, some warned that it could also foster conflict among workers, or even drive down overall wages.

YEARS IN THE MAKING

Job seekers told CNA that the transparency is beneficial for them, to ensure they are paid their actual worth.

“If you know you have the work ethic and you know you have the experience behind it, you don’t want a low salary,” one New York City jobseeker said.

Another said: "I think it’s important to understand what you’re getting yourself into when you go in for a role. Transparency is important."

The new pieces of legislation are something advocates have been pushing for for years.