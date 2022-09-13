Los Angeles reports area's first death due to monkeypox

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said on Monday (Sep 12) it had confirmed the area's first death due to monkeypox, saying the individual was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalised.

The department said it had made the determination that the death in Los Angeles County was due to monkeypox together with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The resident was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalised," the department said in a statement.

It is the second known death of a person diagnosed with the disease in the US. Texas last month reported the first death in a severely immunocompromised person who was diagnosed with monkeypox.