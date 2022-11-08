US hit by lottery fever ahead of world record US$1.9 billion Powerball draw

With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it is unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. More ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

If there isn't a winner on Monday night, a new record will have been reached - 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE PLAYING?

Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly US$2 billion.

When the jackpot started at US$20 million in the summer, players bought only enough tickets to cover less than 10 per cent of the US292.2 million possible number combinations.

For Saturday night’s drawing, that had climbed to 62 per cent, so millions and millions of people are playing. But that percentage is still less than the 88.6 per cent coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016.

If 38 per cent of the possible number combinations aren’t covered, there is a good chance there will not be a winner.

WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY GET US$1.9 BILLION?

The lucky ticketholder will see nothing close to US$1.9 billion - it is only a question of how much less.