US hit by lottery fever ahead of world record US$1.9 billion Powerball draw

WASHINGTON: Americans were dreaming big on Monday (Nov 7) hours before numbers were to be drawn for the staggering US$1.9 billion US Powerball jackpot - the largest prize in world history, driving a new surge in lottery fever across the country.
With no ticket matching Saturday's winning numbers the pot was rolled over - and even those who do not usually play the lottery were taking their chances, forming lines at convenience stores around the country to buy their tickets.
"me: spending $24 for additional life insurance isn't worth it, what are the odds also me: *buys $20 of powerball tix*," tweeted Business Insider finance reporter Hayley Cuccinello.
The odds of winning the jackpot are still 1 in 292.2 million. If there were duplicate winners who select the same combination of numbers, they would share the jackpot.
The last time someone claimed the Powerball jackpot was Aug 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated US$206.9 million. Since then, the Powerball jackpot has grown and grown.
While no one claimed the big prize on Saturday, 16 tickets matched the five main numbers to win US$1 million each. To get the jackpot you must get the Powerball number, too.
It costs US$2 to buy a Powerball ticket, and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, calculated for Monday's jackpot at US$929 million. Or they could opt for payments over 29 years.
Most winners choose the lump sum payout.
Twitter was full of lottery hopefuls dreaming of what they could do with all that money, from using it to help the needy to buying every single one of their followers "a Classic Chocolate Frosty from @Wendys".
Hope springs eternal for some enthusiasts.
"My psychic told me November 12th was gonna be the best day of my life, so if there's still no powerball winner by then, I'm buying as many tickets as possible," wrote one Twitter user.
Monday night’s estimated US$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly US$400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
The jackpot started at US$20 million back on Aug 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large.
WHERE IS POWERBALL PLAYED?
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?
Those who spend US$2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed.
With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it is unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. More ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.
If there isn't a winner on Monday night, a new record will have been reached - 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.
HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE PLAYING?
Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly US$2 billion.
When the jackpot started at US$20 million in the summer, players bought only enough tickets to cover less than 10 per cent of the US292.2 million possible number combinations.
For Saturday night’s drawing, that had climbed to 62 per cent, so millions and millions of people are playing. But that percentage is still less than the 88.6 per cent coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016.
If 38 per cent of the possible number combinations aren’t covered, there is a good chance there will not be a winner.
WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY GET US$1.9 BILLION?
The lucky ticketholder will see nothing close to US$1.9 billion - it is only a question of how much less.
First, that US$1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a cheque annually for 29 years, with a 5 per cent increase each year.
But almost no winners take the annuity, instead opting for cash. For Monday night’s drawing, the cash prize would be US$929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.
Federal taxes would take an additional bite, lessening the payout by more than one-third, and many states tax lottery winnings would as well.
The difference between the annuity and cash prizes has grown larger recently because inflation has resulted in higher interest rates, which means money invested in the annuity can grow.
DOES BUYING MORE TICKETS INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING?
Yes, but odds of winning aren’t significantly improved.
If you buy one ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot.
If you spend US$10 for five number combinations, your chances are better, but at 5 in 292.2 million you still almost undoubtedly are not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend US$100.
Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they are putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a rich reality.