Quarter Pounder sales to restart in US after McDonald's E.coli outbreak

NEW YORK: McDonald's on Sunday (Oct 27) said it would start selling its Quarter Pounder hamburgers again, after tests for E.coli came back clear.

Restaurants in a dozen US states had temporarily pulled the burgers from their menus last week amid an outbreak linked to them saw dozens sent to the hospital and one person die.

A statement from fast-food giant said that no E.coli was detected in its Quarter Pounder beef patties following tests from the Colorado state Department of Agriculture (CDA).

McDonald's said no more tests were planned by the CDA.

Another suspected source of the outbreak was in the burger's slivered onions.