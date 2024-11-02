US announces new Mideast military deployments in warning to Iran

WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Friday (Nov 1) the deployment of additional military assets to the Middle East, including ballistic missile defence destroyers and long-range B-52 bomber aircraft, serving as a warning to Iran as it and Israel trade tit-for-tat strikes.

"Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The additional resources build on previous US defence deployments to the Middle East in support of Israel, including a THAAD missile defence system deployed to the country late last month, operated by American troops on the ground.

The new forces "will begin to arrive in coming months", Ryder said.

Israel launched significant strikes against Iran on Oct 26, devastating military infrastructure to the Islamic republic while steering clear of critical nuclear and oil sites.

Iran has carried out two major attacks against Israel in 2024 - one in April after a strike on its consulate in Damascus that was blamed on Israel, and another in October that Tehran said was in response to the assassination of leaders of armed groups it backs in the Middle East.

Observers warn the continued military operations between the regional rivals could escalate further.